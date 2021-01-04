You are here

Home > Stocks

STI starts 2021 on a positive note, up 0.53% as regional indices finish mixed

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 6:31 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

SINGAPORE shares started 2021 on a positive note, with the Singapore benchmark Straits Times Index gaining 15.09 points or 0.53 per cent to 2,858.9, following macrodata showing that Singapore's economic contraction slowed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Some 1.7 billion securities worth S$992.8 million changed hands, as gainers outnumbered losers 260 to 190.

The Singapore Exchange was the top performer on the index, gaining S$0.42 or 4.53 per cent to S$9.70, which Bloomberg data showed was more than any of its full-day gains since last September.

The worst performer was City Developments, which shed S$0.17 or 2.13 per cent to S$7.80, after independent non-executive director Tan Yee Peng on Monday became the third director to step down in recent months over the firm's investment in China-based developer Sincere Property Group.

The most active counter of the day was Sembcorp Marine, which rose S$0.01 or 6.99 per cent to S$0.153, on a volume of 161.3 million. It has not made any recent corporate announcements, but this came amid additional Covid-19 measures announced for the marine sector after recent cases formed family clusters.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In the region, the Hang Seng Index gained 0.89 per cent, coat-tailing the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index which added 0.86 per cent, on expansionary China PMI data in December.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.68 per cent, as Tokyo called on the government to announce a state of emergency to combat a recent surge in cases, while Malaysia's KLCI lost 1.51 per cent, weighed by a sell-down in glovemakers as investors anticipate a post-Covid future.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, Oanda, said: "Investors appear keen to lock in profits after a mighty rally in those stocks in Malaysia throughout 2020," he said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 4, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jan 4, 2021 05:55 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea's population falls for first time during pandemic

[SEOUL] South Korea's population declined in 2020 for the first time on record as births dropped to a historic low...

Jan 4, 2021 05:38 PM
Government & Economy

Vaccinated travellers to remain subject to border restrictions and SHN requirements

SINGAPORE will take a "more cautious approach" with Covid-19 vaccinated travellers for the time being, with such...

Jan 4, 2021 05:32 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL forms working group to improve Sincere's liquidity

CITY Developments Limited (CDL) on Monday said it has set up a special working group that will focus on improving...

Jan 4, 2021 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 24.64...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Third CDL director resigns over Sincere investment

Singapore's construction, marine and process workers among priority groups for vaccine

Higher food costs stalk Britons as the new year brings Brexit

China makes rating firm pay for corporate fraud for first time

Singapore incurred S$270m in HSR costs; removal of assets company was 'main concern'

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for