You are here

Home > Stocks

STI tracks Wall Street losses, down 0.59% at 2,528.64

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 5:54 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

THE Straits Times Index (STI) slid 0.59 per cent or 14.93 points on Tuesday to 2,528.64 points, tracking overnight Wall Street's losses due to dwindling hopes for a stimulus deal.

Ground handler and inflight caterer Sats was the top performing STI stock, riding on Monday's momentum. It gained 1.96 per cent or 6 Singapore cents for the day to close at S$3.12.

Coming in last at the bottom of the STI's performance table was transport heavyweight ComfortDelGro, which lost 3.38 per cent or 5 Singapore cents to S$1.43. This was despite RHB Securities recommending a "buy" on the stock, saying that its Singapore rail business should benefit from gradual improvements in public transport ridership as the economy further re-opens.

The most heavily traded counter was penny stock Jiutian Chemical, with a dizzying trading volume of about 534.7 million, far ahead of the second most active counter Oceanus, which saw 104.4 million change hands. Jiutian Chemical closed 0.1 cent up at 8 Singapore cents, following an announcement on Monday that it is looking to raise up to about S$10.3 million through a placement of up to 170 million new shares at an issue price of 6.03 Singapore cents.

Decliners outnumbered advancers 228 to 162 for the day, with 1.99 billion securities worth S$1.09 billion traded.

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks open lower, tracking US markets; STI down 0.5%

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Regional bourses were mixed.

Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dropped 0.44 per cent to 23,567.04 at the closing bell, as did its Australian counterpart S&P/ASX 200, which slipped 0.72 per cent to close at 6,184.58. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index dropped 0.47 per cent to 1,510.97 points.

By contrast, the Shanghai Composite Index registered a 0.47 per cent gain at 3,328.10 points, recovering from Monday's losses on disappointing economic data.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed 0.11 per cent higher at 24,569.54, and South Korea's Kospi Index was up 0.50 per cent to 2,358.41.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 05:32 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.14...

Oct 20, 2020 05:00 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA to launch non-stop flights to New York's JFK airport from next month

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) will operate non-stop flights between Changi Airport and New York's John F. Kennedy...

Oct 20, 2020 04:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

Philippines' PNOC aims to start South China Sea venture with CNOOC by 2021

[MANILA] The president of the exploration arm of the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) said on Tuesday the...

Oct 20, 2020 04:40 PM
Government & Economy

EU may shut door to travel from Canada, allow Singapore visitors

[BRUSSELS] The European Union plans to remove Canada, Tunisia and Georgia from its list of countries whose residents...

Oct 20, 2020 04:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling neutral as traders hope for Brexit trade deal

[LONDON] Sterling traders kept the currency afloat on Tuesday as they searched for clues on how likely it was for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Retailers revel as stuff, not experiences, makes a comeback

Lowe's aims to be holiday destination with scooters, trampolines

Good Class Bungalow at King Albert Park put on market for S$45.5m

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

UK to start one-hour Covid-19 tests at Heathrow from Tuesday: The Times

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for