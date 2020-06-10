You are here

Home > Stocks

STI up 0.23% as markets await FOMC meeting

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 6:02 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Wednesday at 2,800.57 points, registering a small gain of 0.23 per cent.

Its performance was in line with its regional peers' range-bound trading ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.

Stephen Innes, Axicorp's chief global market strategist, said: "While uncertainty ahead of this week's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting is likely to keep bullish ambitions at bay at the moment, it does not feel like investors need much of an excuse to sit on their hands."

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.15 per cent to 23,124.95 points. South Korean shares rose for the ninth straight session with Kospi being 0.31 per cent higher to 2,195.69, its highest close since Feb 19.  Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.1 per cent to 6,148.4 at the close of trade, its highest since March 6. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index edged up 0.01 per cent to 1,575.27.

However, Hong Kong stocks ended marginally lower, snapping a seven-day winning streak, with the Hang Seng Index having inched down 0.03 per cent to 25,049.73. Over in the mainland, Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.42 per cent to 2,943.75.

SEE ALSO

Singapore shares advance at Wednesday's open; STI up 0.5%

In Singapore, the best STI performer was United Overseas Bank (UOB), which added 44 Singapore cents to S$23.10. The lender's price has been trending upwards since early this month, and Citi recently upgraded the counter to a "buy" - along with the other two local banks - with a target price of S$25.

Jardine C&C, which went ex-dividend on Monday, sat at the bottom of the table of the STI's worst performers for the second day in a row. The counter was down 1.4 per cent to S$22.54.

Sembcorp Marine was among the most heavily traded stocks by volume on Wednesday, after topping the table a day ago. The counter had 42 million shares traded, and ended one Singapore cent down at S$0.61.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 268 to 196 for the day, with 1.63 billion shares worth S$1.54 billion traded.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 06:34 PM
Companies & Markets

IPC Corp says two of its directors being probed over Hyflux saga

PROPERTY investment firm IPC Corporation on Wednesday confirmed that two of its independent directors are under...

Jun 10, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 10, 2020 06:07 PM
Banking & Finance

UBS commits to hiring 300 more in Singapore over 18 months

ASIA'S largest wealth manager UBS said on Wednesday it will commit to create some 300 new jobs here by tapping on...

Jun 10, 2020 05:26 PM
Stocks

Shares close marginally higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed marginally higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite...

Jun 10, 2020 05:18 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore replaces US as India's top market for engineering exports

[NEW DELHI] Singapore replaced the United States as India's biggest overseas market for engineering parts in April,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.