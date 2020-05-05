Stocks to watch: AMTD, SGX, Lendlease Global Reit, FSL Trust, CapitaLand, Keppel, HC Surgical

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

AMTD, Singapore Exchange (SGX): AMTD International, a Hong Kong-headquartered financial services firm that debuted on SGX early last month, has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with the bourse operator to promote the development of Singapore's capital markets. Shares of dual-listed AMTD International ended trading on the Singapore bourse at S$16, down S$0.09 or 0.6 per cent, while shares of SGX fell S$0.13 or 1.4 per cent to S$9.52 on Monday.

Lendlease Global Commercial Reit: The real estate investment trust has posted a distribution per unit of 1.28 Singapore cents for the third quarter ended March 31, 2020, 0.7 per cent higher than its manager's initial public offering forecast of 1.27 cents. The counter closed at 56 Singapore cents on Monday, down 1.5 cents or 2.6 per cent.

First Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust): FSL Trust's board has approved a distribution per unit of 1.5 US cents for its first quarter ended March 31. This is the business trust's second consecutive distribution payment in more than seven years, its manager announced on Monday after market close. Units in FSL closed at 6.6 Singapore cents on Monday, up 0.1 cent or 1.5 per cent, before its results announcement.

CapitaLand: Grade A office building 79 Robinson Road has received its temporary occupation permit (TOP) on April 28, property giant CapitaLand said on Tuesday in a regulatory update. The 29-storey office development has a net lettable area of 518,000 square feet and is jointly-owned by CapitaLand, Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co and developer Tokyo Tatemono. CapitaLand shares ended at S$2.90 on Monday, down S$0.11 or 3.7 per cent.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Keppel Corp: The conglomerate has appointed Evercore Asia (Singapore) as independent financial adviser for the partial offer by Temasek Holdings. Shares in Keppel closed at S$5.83 on Monday, down S$0.15 or 2.5 per cent, before the announcement was made.

HC Surgical Specialists: The group's surgeon Julian Ong is now required to provide all patients with a statement of facts relating to the Singapore Medical Council complaint against him, the company said late Monday night in a response to the Singapore Exchange's further queries. Shares of HC Surgical were flat at S$0.35 at Monday’s close.

Singtel, NetLink NBN Trust: Singtel and M1 have been helping NetLink Trust to deliver fibre installations for their respective customers, the telcos independently confirmed to The Business Times, after the broadband supplier warned last month of longer waits for service fulfilment. Singtel shares closed down S$0.11 or 3.9 per cent to S$2.72, while NetLink Trust fell 1.5 Singapore cents or 1.5 per cent to 98.5 cents on Monday.

Jumbo Group: The food and beverage group is expected to report a significantly lower profit after tax year on year for H1 FY2020, owing to the impact of Covid-19 across its markets, it warned on Monday. Jumbo shares closed down one Singapore cent or 3.9 per cent to 24.5 cents on Monday, before the announcement was made.

Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (Sasseur Reit): Four outlet malls under Sasseur Reit in China registered robust first-day sales as its annual Spring Sales kicked off last month. Units in the Reit closed at 70 Singapore cents on Monday, down 3.5 cents or 4.8 per cent.