You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Ascott Reit, A-HTrust, SembMarine, Yanlord Land, FLT, ISEC Healthcare

Wed, Jul 03, 2019 - 9:01 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

CapitaLand, Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit), Ascendas Hospitality Trust (A-HTrust): CapitaLand will merge its hospitality trusts Ascott Reit and A-H Trust, making the combined entity the seventh largest trust on the Singapore Exchange with an asset value of S$7.6 billion, both Reits announced on Wednesday morning before the market opened. A-HTrust will delist following the merger. CapitaLand shares closed down two Singapore cents or 0.5 per cent at S$3.63, Ascott Reit closed up S$0.01 or 0.8 per cent at S$1.31, and A-HTrust closed flat at S$0.975 on Tuesday.    

Sembcorp Marine (SembMarine): SembMarine on Wednesday said it has cooperated fully with the Brazilian Federal Police after a search warrant was executed on Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz (EJA), its subsidiary in Brazil. The search warrant was in connection with ongoing investigations related to Operation Car Wash in Brazil, the country’s biggest anti-graft crackdown which sent former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to jail. SembMarine shares closed flat at S$1.54 on Tuesday. 

Yanlord Land Group: Real estate developer Yanlord Land Group has garnered around 1.43 billion yuan (S$281.9 million) in pre-sales at the inaugural launch of its Yanlord Gardens development in Nantong. In a filing with the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday, Yanlord said it sold all 357 apartment units that were available for sale within the first day at an average selling price of about 28,570 yuan per square metre (sq m) for 50,235 sq m gross floor area sold. The counter closed at S$1.31 on Tuesday, down 1.5 per cent, or two Singapore cents. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT): FLT is planning to acquire 12 freehold logistics properties – nine in Germany and three in Australia – from its sponsor Frasers Property for around A$644.7 million (S$612.5 million), FLT’s manager said on Wednesday morning. FLT will finance the acquisition with a combination of equity and borrowings. The acquisition is set to be completed by end August this year. It is subject to approval from unitholders of FLT, and is expected to increase FLT’s distribution per unit. Units of FLT ended trading on Tuesday up one Singapore cent at S$1.22, while shares of Frasers Property closed down one cent at S$1.86 on Tuesday.

ISEC Healthcare: Isec Healthcare's chief executive officer (CEO) and certain shareholders of the company are at an advanced stage of negotiations with a third-party purchaser for the sale of part of their shares in the company. The potential transaction, if completed, is likely to lead to an offer for the shares of the company in due course. ISEC received the notification from executive director and CEO Wong Jun Shyan for himself and on behalf of certain shareholders of the company who are also employees, including executive vice-chairman Lee Hung Ming. ISEC Healthcare shares last traded at S$0.34 on Friday, up 4.6 per cent, or 1.5 Singapore cents.

Editor's Choice

nwy_GIC_030719_2_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC boosts cash, bond holdings in defensive stance amid trade war

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

BT_20190703_JKFOOD29_3824528.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food IPO: Another F&B play, but with a foreign slant

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
4 US artificial intelligence firm Digital Reasoning expands to Asia with new Singapore office
5 Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_CAPITAL LAND_030719_51_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust

nwy_Monetary Authority of Singapore_030719_5_2x.jpg
Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS seeks views on raising 45% leverage limits for S-Reits

Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine Brazil unit involved in Operation Car Wash probe over ex-consultant

Jul 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

ASTI, Dragon Group fail to get further extension, to hold FY2018 AGMs by Aug 15

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening