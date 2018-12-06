You are here

Stocks to watch: Cityneon, BreadTalk, StarHub, Kimly

Thu, Dec 06, 2018
THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

Cityneon Holdings: Cityneon's public free float has fallen below the 10 per cent level required under listing rules, said its buyout offeror, who remains intent on delisting the company after acquiring it. As at 5pm on Dec 5, offeror West Knighton – a special purpose vehicle controlled by Cityneon executive chairman and group chief executive Ron Tan and by Hong Kong entrepreneur and investor Johnson Ko Chun Shun – controlled a 91.82 per cent stake in Cityneon. Cityneon shares last closed at S$1.31 on Wednesday.

BreadTalk Group: BreadTalk enters Europe with Din Tai Fung's London flagship. The Taiwanese restaurant famous for its xiao long bao (steamed pork dumplings) opened its doors for the first time in London's West End on Wednesday to much fanfare. Din Tai Fung's maiden foray into Europe is spearheaded by Taster Food UK Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based BreadTalk Group.

StarHub: StarHub unveiled three fresh SIM-only plans in its first consumer mobile offering since new chief executive Peter Kaliaropoulos signalled a restructuring in October. The model is associated with mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), which lease spectrum from mobile network operators (MNOs) such as StarHub.

Kimly: Coffeeshop chain Kimly's executive directors will carry on with their duties while they are out on bail, and their arrest on securities law-related allegations will not affect operations at the coffee-shop chain, the Catalist-listed company said on Wednesday.

