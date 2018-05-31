You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: KSH Holdings, Willas-Array, Courts Asia

Thu, May 31, 2018 - 8:51 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

KSH Holdings: KSH Holdings posted a 28.1 per cent fall in net profit to S$29.5 million. For the 12 months ended March 31, revenue tumbled 33.4 per cent to S$132.6 million from S$199.3 million in the preceding year, due mainly to a 34.6 per cent decrease in revenue from the construction business.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings): The company saw full-year net profit more than triple to reach HK$111.96 million (S$19.1 million), on the back of double-digit increases in sales in the group's industrial, home appliance and automotive segments. The Hong Kong-based distributor of electronics components logged revenue of HK$4.56 billion for the year ended March 31, a 17.3 per cent rise. The latest results were "its best ever performance since its listing in 2001", the company said in a statement.

Courts Asia: Mainboard-listed Courts Asia announced on Wednesday it made a net loss of S$3.02 million for its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018 on the back of poor business performance in Malaysia, reversing from a profit of S$3.99 million a year ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_KROCTAGON31_3455929.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

Indonesian group buys 2 floors at Octagon for S$30.3 million

Most Read

1 Long-term outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies is bright
2 Malaysia drops high-speed rail project
3 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
4 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
5 High-speed rail loss 'a setback, not knockout blow to Jurong'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180531_AGITALYO04P_3456091.jpg
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Italian crisis and US-China trade rift roil Asian markets

BT_20180531_LKARA29_3455994.jpg
May 31, 2018
Real Estate

ARA to raise US$1b for new pan-Asian infrastructure fund

BT_20180531_NBITALY_3456087.jpg
May 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Long hot summer awaits Italy and eurozone ahead of polls

2018-02-09T063159Z_1274318928_RC1C0B79D310_RTRMADP_3_INDIA-STOCKS.JPG
May 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

It's goodbye promising 'India Connect', and hello arbitration

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening