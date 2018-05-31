Stocks to watch: KSH Holdings, Willas-Array, Courts Asia

THE following companies saw new developments which may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

KSH Holdings: KSH Holdings posted a 28.1 per cent fall in net profit to S$29.5 million. For the 12 months ended March 31, revenue tumbled 33.4 per cent to S$132.6 million from S$199.3 million in the preceding year, due mainly to a 34.6 per cent decrease in revenue from the construction business.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings): The company saw full-year net profit more than triple to reach HK$111.96 million (S$19.1 million), on the back of double-digit increases in sales in the group's industrial, home appliance and automotive segments. The Hong Kong-based distributor of electronics components logged revenue of HK$4.56 billion for the year ended March 31, a 17.3 per cent rise. The latest results were "its best ever performance since its listing in 2001", the company said in a statement.

Courts Asia: Mainboard-listed Courts Asia announced on Wednesday it made a net loss of S$3.02 million for its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018 on the back of poor business performance in Malaysia, reversing from a profit of S$3.99 million a year ago.