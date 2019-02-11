You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Manulife US Reit, Courts Asia, 8Telecom International

Mon, Feb 11, 2019 - 8:46 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

THESE companies have seen new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Manulife US Reit: The pure-play US office Reit’s fourth quarter distribution per unit (DPU) rose almost 8 per cent, boosted by contributions from properties acquired in 2017 and 2018. The DPU for the three months ended Dec 31 grew 7.7 per cent to 1.53 US cents, from 1.42 US cents a year ago. The Reit's distributable income for the quarter was up 33.8 per cent to US$19.6 million from US$14.6 million a year ago. DPU for the year fell 3.5 per cent to 5.57 US cents. Nonetheless, adjusted DPU rose 3.6 per cent to 6.05 US cents. 

Courts Asia: Courts Asia posted a net loss of S$171,000 for its third quarter ended Dec 31, compared to a net profit of S$3.51 million for the same period a year ago, on the back of lower gross profit margins and revenue as well as higher income tax expenses. Revenue for the group stood at S$175.3 million for Q3, down 6.2 per cent previously. Loss per share stood at 0.03 Singapore cent for Q3, compared to earnings per share of 0.68 Singapore cent a year ago. Earlier in January, Japanese electronics retailer Nojima Corp made a bid for Courts Asia at 20.5 Singapore cents per share as it seeks to gain a foothold in South-east Asia. 

8Telecom International: The mainboard-listed telecommunications infrastructure solutions company has not been given the green light by the Singapore Exchange to issue new shares, including those that it had intended to issue to pay for the partial acquisition of China Commodity Market and China Commodity Centre. 8Telecom is in discussion with these two companies with regard to revising the acquisition terms.  

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file722r35me97r119xuxjw8.jpg
Feb 11, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tackling Singapore's skills shortage likely to lead Budget agenda

BT_20190211_ABLUX6_3691430.jpg
Feb 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Omni-channel retail still sweet for Luxasia's Baier

BT_20190211_SPFOODDEL9_3691968.jpg
Feb 11, 2019
Garage

GrabFood turns kitchen heat up a notch by going onto main menu

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World extends rally, up 5% at midday break
2 Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns
3 Courts Asia swings to Q3 net loss of S$171,000
4 Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns
5 Remittance fintech TransferWise’s head of Asia-Pacific expansion leaves
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file722r35me97r119xuxjw8.jpg
Feb 11, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tackling Singapore's skills shortage likely to lead Budget agenda

BT_20190211_ABLUX6_3691430.jpg
Feb 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Omni-channel retail still sweet for Luxasia's Baier

Feb 11, 2019
Opinion

Get ready for pricier private hospital Shield plans and riders

Feb 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Business China Awards: Call for nominations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening