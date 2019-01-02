You are here

Stocks to watch: Raffles Medical, Aoxin Q & M Dental, Artivision Technologies

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Raffles Medical Group: Raffles Medical Group opened a new 700-bed hospital in Chongqing, making it the group's first international tertiary hospital in the country. It will also open another a second hospital in Shanghai in 2019, in Qiandan in Pudong district. The Chongqing hospital, which is owned and operated by the group, has a gross floor area of more than 100,000 sq m. It is located in the Liangjiang New Area in Chongqing and in the same district as the Chongqing International Airport. Raffles Medical closed on Dec 31 at S$1.10.

Aoxin Q & M Dental Group: Aoxin Q & M, which was spun off from Q & M Dental Group and listed in April 2017, proposed to acquire Youxin Dental Clinic in China for an aggregate purchase consideration of 19.6 million yuan (S$3.9 million).  The group said this is in line with Aoxin Q & M's expansion of its dental business in North China, and allows it to add a fully operational clinic. Youxin Dental Clinic is based in Jinzhou city in China's Liaoning province and has been operating since 1995. Aoxin Q & M shares last closed up 1.5 Singapore cents or 6.98 per cent at 23 Singapore cents on Dec 31, before the news.

Artivision Technologies: The video solutions provider is in discussions to extend the Dec 31, 2018 long stop date of its acquisition of electronic payment and online retail business Mobile Credit Payment Pte Ltd (MC Payment). The company had said previously that “the proposed acquisition of MC Payment presents an opportunity to acquire a new business, meet the Catalist ruling and enhance value for shareholders”. Artivision last closed at S$0.008 on Dec 24.

