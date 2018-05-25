Stocks to watch: RHT Health Trust, SingHaiyi, Singapore Shipping Corp, Bukit Sembawang Estates

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

RHT Health Trust: RHT Health Trust recorded 5.4 per cent lower distribution per unit to 1.06 Singapore cents for its fiscal fourth quarter from a year ago. Total distributable income for Q4 2018 was S$8.6 million compared to S$9.05 million last year. This was due to an increase in borrowings and an increase in interest rates, which led to higher interest expenses, RHT said. Revenue for the quarter was up 2.5 per cent to S$23.13 million. The counter ended trading at 78.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, down 0.63 per cent.

SingHaiyi Group: Higher cost of sales and the absence of a one-off gain in the previous period dented real estate company SingHaiyi's fiscal fourth-quarter profit, which fell 70.7 per cent to S$6.5 million from a year ago. Earnings per share (EPS) were down to 0.21 Singapore cent from 0.77 Singapore cent. SingHaiyi's board has declared a final dividend of 0.3 Singapore cent. Revenue for Q4 rose to S$27.51 million compared to S$8.19 million in the preceding year. The counter closed at 9.6 Singapore cents on Thursday, up 1.05 per cent.

Singapore Shipping Corp (SSC): Listed shipowner and manager SSC posted a 59.5 per cent increase in fourth-quarter net profit to US$2.57 million on higher revenue and operating profit. EPS were 0.6 US cent for the quarter ended March 31, compared to 0.4 Singapore cent for the year-ago period. Fourth-quarter revenue was 10.4 per cent higher at US$11.36 million, mainly on higher business volume from the agency and logistics segment. SSC closed at 28 Singapore cents on Thursday, down 0.5 Singapore cent.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Bukit Sembawang Estates: Property developer Bukit Sembawang Estates reported a substantial increase in quarterly net income on Thursday, as it recognised higher profits from its development projects. Net profit after tax increased to S$21.5 million in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from S$2.3 million the year before. EPS came in at 8.3 Singapore cents, from 0.87 cent last year. Meanwhile, revenue more than doubled to S$32.8 million in Q4 FY18. The company has declared a final dividend of four Singapore cents per share, and a special dividend of 14 cents per share for FY18. The counter closed at S$6.17 apiece on Thursday, up 0.5 per cent.