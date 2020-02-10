You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp, Olam, SIA Engg, Frasers Prop, Micro-Mechanics, Koufu

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 9:06 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Sembcorp Industries (SCI): The conglomerate has concluded multi-million-dollar legal proceedings over its pollution offences in China. SCI stated in a regulatory filing to Singapore Exchange on Friday after trading hours that its joint-venture wastewater treatment unit had received the final mediation document from the Chinese court. Separately, SCI’s shares were sold down on Friday after it issued a profit guidance overnight, flagging an impairment of S$245 million for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31. SCI shares closed 13 Singapore cents or 6.02 per cent lower at S$2.03 on Friday.

Olam International: The agri-food giant announced on Monday that it will post a one-time net gain of about S$72 million for its fiscal fourth quarter as a result of various restructuring initiatives under its ongoing strategic plan. Olam shares ended trading at S$1.82 on Friday, down S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent.

SIA Engineering: The group on Friday said its third-quarter net profit surged 63.1 per cent to S$54 million, helped by contributions from associated and joint-venture companies. This came despite revenue dipping 1.5 per cent to S$252.1 million, weighed down by a decline in airframe and line maintenance revenue. The counter closed at S$2.61 on Friday before the results announcement, down 1.88 per cent.

Frasers Property: Its unit Frasers Property Retail will acquire property manager AsiaMalls Management for an undisclosed sum, Frasers Property announced on Monday. AsiaMalls manages a portfolio of five malls in Singapore, as well as a 20-storey office tower. Shares of Frasers Property fell S$0.02 or 1.2 per cent to close at S$1.65 on Friday.

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks decline on sustained virus jitters; STI opens 1.3% lower

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings): The mainboard-listed company, which makes high-precision tools and parts used in process-critical applications for the semiconductor industry, on Saturday posted a 14.4 per cent increase in net profit to S$3.6 million for the second quarter ended Dec 31, 2019. Micro-Mechanics shares ended four Singapore cents lower at S$1.81 on Friday.

Koufu Group: The food and beverage operator plans to expand its domestic footprint with a focus on hospitals, malls, tertiary institutions and new housing estates, according to chief executive officer Pang Lim. Koufu shares closed at S$0.73 on Friday, down 1.5 cents or 2 per cent.

BREAKING

Feb 10, 2020 09:38 AM
Companies & Markets

Olam to post one-time net gain of S$72m for Q4 from restructuring initiatives

AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International expects to record a net one-time post-tax gain of about S$72 million for its...

Feb 10, 2020 09:29 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks decline on sustained virus jitters; STI opens 1.3% lower

SINGAPORE shares tumbled at the start of the week, as investors remained cautious with the spread of the novel...

Feb 10, 2020 09:25 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 6.50...

Feb 10, 2020 09:15 AM
Energy & Commodities

China reports first H5N6 bird flu in Sichuan poultry farm: Ministry

[BEIJING] China's agriculture ministry said the highly pathogenic H5N6 strain of avian flu had been found in a...

Feb 10, 2020 08:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux director Simon Tay quits after commenting on WongP's discharge

HYFLUX on Friday night announced that non-executive independent director Simon Tay has resigned voluntarily due to...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly