Stocks to watch: Singtel, Capitaland Commercial Trust, AusNet

Singtel: Singtel on Thursday posted a 19 per cent fall in net profit to S$781 million for its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018, down from S$963 million a year ago. This came on the back of adverse currency movements, lower profits at Telkomsel and Airtel, as well as lower contribution from NetLink NBN Trust, following Singtel's reduction in its economic interest in the fibre network operator. Revenue grew 2.8 per cent to S$4.3 billion. Earnings per share were 4.78 Singapore cents, compared to 5.9 cents last year. Singtel has proposed a final ordinary dividend per share of 10.7 cents, bringing the total ordinary dividend per share for the year to 17.5 cents.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT): CCT is buying a majority stake in a prime Frankfurt property for 342.7 million euros (S$542.5 million), which will be partially funded through an equity placement of at least S$212 million. The private placement includes the allotment of 130 million new units in CCT to investors at an issue price between S$1.631 and S$1.676 per unit. Located in Frankfurt's central business district, the property has a net lettable area of 436,175 sq ft (40,522 sqm). It is a 38-storey Grade A commercial building with ancillary retail, and a four-storey heritage building for office use. Net property income yield is expected to be about 4 per cent.

AusNet Services: AusNet on Wednesday announced it will invest A$140 million (S$141 million) in construction after being contracted to build a 70 kilometre, 132kV (kilovolt) power transmission line in the Australian state of Victoria. Under the contract, AusNet, which is partly owned by Singapore Power, will receive long-term fixed entitlements for providing connection and network services. Construction is scheduled to begin in July 2018, and expected to be completed towards the tail end of 2019.