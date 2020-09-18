You are here

Home > Stocks

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, SGX, Sunpower, Mermaid Maritime, SLB Development

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 9:10 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday:

Top Glove Corporation: The glove maker on Thursday said it is in talks with bankers on plans to list in Hong Kong within six to nine months, after "supernormal" demand for disposable gloves during the Covid-19 pandemic saw its quarterly profit skyrocket to a company record. It had reported a Q4 FY20 net profit of RM1.29 billion (S$423.8 million), about 17 times higher than its net profit for the year-ago period. Shares of Top Glove ended Thursday at S$2.63, down S$0.37 or 12.3 per cent after the announcement.

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The bourse operator announced the listing of the world's largest Chinese pure government bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) to meet growing investor demand to access China's bond markets. SGX shares ended Thursday at S$8.59, up S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent before the announcement.

Sunpower Group: The mainboard-listed environmental protection solutions provider has secured a manufacturing and services tender worth more than 150 million yuan (S$30.1 million) from energy and chemicals group Sinopec, a repeat customer, it said late on Thursday. The counter finished the day at 53.5 Singapore cents, down 0.5 cent or 0.9 per cent.

Mermaid Maritime Public Co: A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Thailand-based oil service specialist will invest 77.5 million baht (S$3.4 million) for a 50 per cent stake in a joint venture that will develop robotics and artificial intelligence technology to provide commercial subsea engineering services. Shares of the mainboard-listed company finished at 6.1 Singapore cents on Thursday, down 0.1 cent or 1.6 per cent before the announcement.

SEE ALSO

Singapore stocks rise at Thursday's open after upbeat exports data; STI up 0.2%

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

SLB Development: The Catalist-listed property developer on Thursday said it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Thye Hong Manufacturing for the acquisition of Thye Hong Centre at 2 Leng Kee Road, a freehold six-storey industrial building for S$112.5 million, exclusive of goods and services tax. The counter closed flat on Thursday at 11.5 Singapore cents before the announcement.

Figtree Holdings: A wholly-owned subsidiary, Figtree Real Estate will be acquiring a 27.5 per cent interest in DC Alliance for A$2.75 million (about S$2.7 million) in cash, making this its first strategic investment in a data centre. Shares of the Catalist-listed company ended flat on Thursday at eight Singapore cents before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 18, 2020 09:25 AM
Companies & Markets

Mermaid Maritime unit to invest 77.5m baht for stake in AI, robotics JV

THAILAND-BASED oil service specialist Mermaid Maritime Public Co's wholly-owned subsidiary will invest 77.5 million...

Sep 18, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.13 ...

Sep 18, 2020 09:19 AM
Government & Economy

Two-thirds of Japan public support new PM Suga: polls

[TOKYO] New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government was backed by at least two-thirds of respondents in...

Sep 18, 2020 09:09 AM
Consumer

China to suspend imports from Indonesian seafood producer for one week

[BEIJING] China will stop accepting import applications from Indonesian seafood producer PT Putri Indah for one week...

Sep 18, 2020 08:53 AM
Government & Economy

Biden lambastes Trump over 'close to criminal' Covid-19 response

[WASHINGTON] US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump for disregarding the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

F&B staff crunch returns along with business pickup

Will OUE Commercial Reit sell some of its assets?

Temasek's enhanced stake may fortify minority shareholders' faith in Sembmarine

Now is the time for China to win friends: Chan Chun Sing

Covid-19 turmoil creates fresh openings for new startups

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.