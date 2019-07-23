You are here

Home > Stocks

Three billionaires created on Day One of China's new tech board

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 8:42 AM

BP_Star market_230719_40.jpg
The 25 companies that debuted on the so-called Star market rose an average 140 per cent in the first trading day, making billionaires of the presidents of a battery-test equipment maker and an LCD-display manufacturer, as well as the chairman of a firm that produces artificial intelligence technology for smartphone cameras.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] China’s much-hyped new trading venue for technology stocks started with a bang on Monday, creating three new billionaires.

The 25 companies that debuted on the so-called Star market rose an average 140 per cent in the first trading day, making billionaires of the presidents of a battery-test equipment maker and an LCD-display manufacturer, as well as the chairman of a firm that produces artificial intelligence technology for smartphone cameras.

Rising personal fortunes thanks to the new Nasdaq-style venue could go some way toward helping Chinakeep the next Alibaba Group Holding at home rather than seeing its fastest-growing companies head to New York or Hong Kong for their initial public offerings. Key to the market’s long-term success, however, will be sustaining gains, said Shen Zhengyang, an analyst at Northeast Securities Co.

Representatives of Suzhou HYC Technology Co, Zhejiang HangKe Technology Inc, Arcsoft Corp, Ningbo Ronbay New Energy Technology Co and Beijing Tianyishangjia New Material Corp couldn’t be reached for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Anji Microelectronics Technology (Shanghai) Co. led all stocks on the Star market Monday, closing up 400 per cent. About 48.5 billion yuan (S$9.6 billion) of shares traded on the new venue, roughly 13 per cent of the day’s turnover for the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

The first-day surges were thanks to Star market rules that are different from other venues in China. The new board is a testing ground for regulators, who have waived restrictions on valuations and welcome unprofitable companies, as well as shares with unequal voting rights. Stocks on the Star market have no daily price limits for the first five trading days, followed by a 20 per cent daily cap in either direction.

Tom Zhou, a fund manager at Shanghai River East Asset Management, said he expects initial volatility as investors try to figure out fair valuations, but said the focus will eventually move to assessing whether the companies’ growth potential can support their share prices.

“If not, we will see share value retreat,” Mr Zhou said.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Most Read

1 Iconic Eu Yan Sang Building up for sale with S$62.5m guide price
2 Singapore job seekers expect 17% pay rise on average when they switch jobs: Survey
3 One Pearl Bank sells 160 units out of 200 released on launch weekend
4 S-Reits can no longer be seen as 'low-risk' if leverage limit is raised: OCBC
5 Business leaders call on govt to help firms help themselves in slowdown

Must Read

BT_20190723_AGIHH_3842127.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare set for next chapter under new CEO

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Oei Hong Leong_230719_37.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong wins long-running Vancouver property case

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly