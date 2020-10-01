You are here

Tokyo: Glitch halts all trade on stock exchange

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 8:19 AM

A technical problem forced a halt to all trading on Tokyo's stock exchanges on Thursday, with no information on when activity would resume, the bourse's operator said.
[TOKYO] A technical problem forced a halt to all trading on Tokyo's stock exchanges on Thursday, with no information on when activity would resume, the bourse's operator said.

"Trading in all shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange is suspended due to glitches linked to the delivery of market information," Japan Exchange Group said in a statement.

