Tokyo: Key Nikkei index opens flat on Friday

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 8:17 AM

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened flat on Friday as a rise in new coronavirus cases in Japan weighed on the market with no fresh leads from a mixed US close.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.01 per cent or 2.90 points at 26,534.41 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.22 per cent or 3.84 points at 1,782.09.

