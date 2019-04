[TOKYO] Tokyo's main stock market opened higher on Friday as the dollar's rebound encouraged buying but the broader index was down while investors looked for fresh news to move the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.22 per cent or 47.73 points to 21,759.11 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.20 per cent or 3.18 points at 1,603.34.

AFP