[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed stronger on Wednesday, with the main Nikkei index enjoying its seventh straight day of gains, as market sentiment was underpinned by renewed optimism over North American trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.15 per cent or 34.75 points to 22,848.22 while the broader Topix index rose by 0.46 per cent or 7.97 points to 1,739.60.

AFP