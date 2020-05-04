You are here

Tokyo: Markets closed on Monday for holiday

Mon, May 04, 2020 - 9:43 AM

[TOKYO] Financial markets in Japan are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

AFP

May 4, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks tumble at Monday's open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares started with steep losses on Monday as investors returned from a long weekend holiday...

May 4, 2020 09:32 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong set for deeper economic slump as companies shed jobs

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong is on course for a recession potentially worse than the Asian financial crisis of the 1990s,...

May 4, 2020 09:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Lum Chang to build resort, indoor attraction for Mandai project

LUM Chang Building Contractors (LCBC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of mainboard-listed Lum Chang Holdings, has won a...

May 4, 2020 09:22 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's lodging, development businesses most hit by Covid-19

CAPITALAND'S lodging business saw first-quarter fee income drop 9 per cent year on year to S$54.2 million, while...

May 4, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 27.79 ...

