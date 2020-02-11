Tokyo: Markets closed on Tuesday for holiday

[HONG KONG] Financial markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.
AFP
[SYDNEY] A closely-watched measure of Australian business conditions showed activity stayed pedestrian in January...
[SHANGHAI] China reported 108 new coronavirus deaths on the mainland on Feb 10, up from 97 on the previous day, the...
THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:
TWO Catalist-listed firms warned of losses for the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2019, according to separate bourse...
[WASHINGTON] The World Bank is offering technical assistance to China to help battle the coronavirus epidemic but no...