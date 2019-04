[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index opened lower on Thursday as investors awaited the results of the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting to be announced during the day's trade.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 0.11 per cent or 23.98 points at 22,176.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed just 0.01 per cent or 0.15 points to 1,612.20.

AFP