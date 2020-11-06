You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei closes at highest level since 1991

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 2:22 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed up Friday, hitting its highest level since 1991, despite continued uncertainty over the outcome of the US presidential election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.91 per cent or 219.95 points to end at 24,325.23 while the broader Topix index closed up 0.52 per cent or 8.55 points at 1,658.49.

