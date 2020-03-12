You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes down 4.4% on virus fears

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 2:55 PM

AB_nikkei2_120320.jpg
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down 4.41 per cent Thursday after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic and US President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down 4.41 per cent Thursday after the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic and US President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 856.43 points to close at 18,559.63, while the broader Topix was down 4.13 per cent, or 57.24 points, to close at 1,327.88.

Following the World Health Organization's pandemic announcement, "concerns over recession due to a contraction in various economic activities intensified", said Rikiya Takebe, senior strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

The key Nikkei index temporarily lost more than 5 per cent after Mr Trump banned all travel from Europe to the US for a month to fight the coronavirus, ramping up fears the global economy will careen into recession.

"Panic selling continued," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Stocks open more than 2% down on coronavirus fears

"It's hard to see a short-term bottom of shares now," he told AFP.

The index recovered slightly after Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and voiced support for financial markets hit by the outbreak.

"We will provide ample liquidity and make appropriate purchases of assets to deal with these economic uncertainties and market movements so that the market and the economy will be stabilised," Mr Kuroda told reporters.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 02:48 PM
Government & Economy

Hubei province to lift production curbs, ease travel restrictions for some regions

[BEIJING] China's Hubei province, epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak that emerged in its capital late last...

Mar 12, 2020 02:42 PM
Companies & Markets

United Hampshire US Reit makes tepid debut at US$0.72 on SGX

UNITED Hampshire US Reit, the first retail real estate investment trust (Reit) with US exposure here, opened for...

Mar 12, 2020 02:21 PM
Transport

Frankfurt airport passenger volume down 14.5% at end of Feb: Fraport

[BERLIN] The number of passengers at Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest hub, declined by 14.5 per cent year on...

Mar 12, 2020 02:05 PM
Life & Culture

'Don't panic' says US woman who recovered from coronavirus

[SEATTLE] An American woman who has recovered from the novel coronavirus has a simple message for people who are...

Mar 12, 2020 01:57 PM
Transport

Bombardier replaces CEO in new era focused on business jets

[MONTREAL] Bombardier Inc replaced the chief executive officer who orchestrated its breakup and appointed one of its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.