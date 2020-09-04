Tokyo: Nikkei closes down more than 1.1%

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost more than 1.1 per cent on Friday as investors locked in profits from recent rallies after US shares retreated.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.11 per cent or 260.10 points to close at 23,205.43, while the broader Topix index was down 0.90 per cent or 14.64 points at 1,616.60.

AFP