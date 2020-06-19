You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes higher, driven by tech shares

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 3:02 PM

rk_Nikkei_190620.jpg
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Friday led by high-tech shares, but worries over a second wave of coronavirus infections weighed on buying sentiment.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Friday led by high-tech shares, but worries over a second wave of coronavirus infections weighed on buying sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.55 per cent or 123.33 points to 22,478.79, gaining 0.78 per cent from a week earlier.

The broader Topix index edged down 0.02 per cent or 0.29 points to 1,582.80. Over the week, it advanced 0.77 per cent.

Japanese shares were supported by gains in the tech-rich Nasdaq in the US market, while investors bought on dips following recent declines, brokers said.

"But concerns over a second wave of infections prevented investors from buying further," said Yoshihiro Okumura, general manager at Chibagin Asset Management.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Friday

"Investors are carefully watching developments related to a second wave as a major risk factor," Mr Okumura told AFP.

The dollar fetched 106.81 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 106.99 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, chip-related shares were higher, with chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rallying 7.13 yen to 24,860 yen (S$324) and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest up 2.53 per cent at 6,060 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 1.91 per cent to 62,950 yen after it started selling washable and fast-drying face masks on Friday.

Nintendo gained 0.81 per cent to 50,520 yen but Sony was down 0.69 per cent at 7,612 yen with Toyota off 0.52 per cent at 6,851 yen.

Japan's core consumer prices dropped 0.2 per cent year-on-year in May, logging the second straight monthly decline, according to data released by the internal affairs ministry before the opening bell.

Transportation and education-related prices dropped sharply, reflecting stay-home requests made with a state of emergency declaration that was lifted in late May.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 03:10 PM
Government & Economy

Red Dot United unveils mission statement and logo, sets sights on Jurong GRC

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's newest political party, Red Dot United (RDU), said it intends to contest Jurong GRC, but...

Jun 19, 2020 03:03 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC hits out at 'rumours' with China investment pledge

[NEW YORK] HSBC Holdings hit out at unspecified "Internet rumours" in China, pledging to continue to invest and...

Jun 19, 2020 02:53 PM
Government & Economy

Higher support of up to S$500 a year for union members aged 40 and above to upgrade skills

[SINGAPORE] Union members who are aged 40 and over will soon receive more support to upgrade their current skills...

Jun 19, 2020 02:40 PM
Stocks

Main Street investors bank profits on rally that Wall Street doubted

[SINGAPORE] Main Street investors who have reaped windfall gains from the steepest stock market rebound on record...

Jun 19, 2020 02:37 PM
Banking & Finance

UK markets watchdog proposes further 3-month consumer credit payment holiday

[LONDON] Britain's markets watchdog on Friday proposed enabling consumers to extend a payment freeze on their credit...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.