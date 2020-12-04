You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei closes lower over coronavirus worries

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 2:20 PM

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed lower Friday, pushed down by worries over coronavirus vaccine distribution, as investors awaited a press conference by Japan's prime minister and US data later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.22 per cent or 58.13 points to end at 26,751.24, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.04 per cent or 0.69 point to 1,775.94.

