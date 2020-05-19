Tokyo: Nikkei closes nearly 1.5% higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained nearly 1.5 per cent on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street on optimism about the easing of lockdowns and promising preliminary clinical results of a possible coronavirus vaccine.

The Nikkei 225 index rose about 1.5 per cent or 299.72 points to close at 20,433.45, while the broader Topix index was up 1.8 per cent or 26.76 points at 1,486.05.

AFP