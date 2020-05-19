You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes nearly 1.5% higher

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 2:28 PM

file7amjy4hd2d2s65ztg4w.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained nearly 1.5 per cent on Tuesday, extending rallies on Wall Street on optimism about the easing of lockdowns and promising preliminary clinical results of a possible coronavirus vaccine.

The Nikkei 225 index rose about 1.5 per cent or 299.72 points to close at 20,433.45, while the broader Topix index was up 1.8 per cent or 26.76 points at 1,486.05.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 02:25 PM
Government & Economy

China considers further relief as deadline nears on 1.5t yuan in bad debt

[BEIJING] In the battle to keep millions of China's smaller businesses afloat, banks are counting on being allowed...

May 19, 2020 02:16 PM
Garage

Uber to close Asia-Pacific HQ in Singapore as virus impact worsens

UBER will be moving its Asia-Pacific headquarters out of Singapore in the next 12 months as the Covid-19 outbreak...

May 19, 2020 02:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Coffee company JDE Peet's seeks to raise 700m euros in IPO

[AMSTERDAM] JDE Peet's Coffee, the owner of Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Peet's Coffee and other brands, said on Tuesday...

May 19, 2020 02:12 PM
Government & Economy

Abu Dhabi sells more US dollar bonds by reopening April issuance

[DUBAI] Abu Dhabi is offering more US dollar-denominated bonds to the market, as governments in the Gulf region seek...

May 19, 2020 02:03 PM
Technology

Sony to turn financial arm into wholly owned unit for 400b yen: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Sony will turn its financial arm, Sony Financial Holdings, into a wholly owned unit through a tender offer...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.