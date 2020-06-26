You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei closes up more than 1%

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 2:18 PM

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained 1 per cent on Friday as investors took heart from US rallies despite a spike in coronavirus cases that prompted fears of a fresh wave of infections.
[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index gained 1 per cent on Friday as investors took heart from US rallies despite a spike in coronavirus cases that prompted fears of a fresh wave of infections.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.13 per cent, or 252.29 points, to close at 22,512.08, while the broader Topix index was up 0.99 per cent, or 15.52 points, at 1,577.37.

