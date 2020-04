Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed more than 4 per cent higher on Monday as investors reacted positively to reports suggesting a slowing daily death toll from coronavirus in Europe.

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed more than 4 per cent higher on Monday as investors reacted positively to reports suggesting a slowing daily death toll from coronavirus in Europe.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 4.24 per cent or 756.11 points to close at 18,576.30 while the broader Topix jumped 3.86 per cent or 51.17 points to 1,376.30.

AFP