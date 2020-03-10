You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei down 3% in early trade

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 8:20 AM

nz_nikkei_100341.jpg
Tokyo's key Nikkei index dropped three per cent in early trade on Tuesday following a blistering sell-off on Wall Street sparked by a crash in oil prices and fears over the coronavirus.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index dropped three per cent in early trade on Tuesday following a blistering sell-off on Wall Street sparked by a crash in oil prices and fears over the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped after the opening bell, trading down 3.08 per cent or 607.17 points at 19,091.59 about 10 minutes after trade began.

The broader Topix was down 2.85 per cent or 39.53 points at 1,349.44.

"Japanese shares are seen falling sharply in reaction to the rout in the US market, and the Nikkei 225 may dip below the 19,000 level," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

The dollar fetched 102.89 yen in early Asian trade, against 102.42 yen in New York.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 08:21 AM
Government & Economy

Wealth wipeout reshapes ranks of world's richest people

[LONDON] The wealth destruction caused by Monday's market collapse is reshaping the ranks of the world's richest...

Mar 10, 2020 08:14 AM
Transport

Qantas grounds planes, CEO forgoes pay as virus spreads

[SYDNEY] Qantas announced on Tuesday it was grounding most of its Airbus A380 fleet and its CEO would forgo his...

Mar 10, 2020 08:06 AM
Government & Economy

Virus going global means China's factories will get hit again

[HONG KONG] Just as China's factories get back on their feet after being laid low by the coronavirus, a drop in...

Mar 10, 2020 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

Two US lawmakers exposed to virus before meeting Trump

[WASHINGTON] Two US lawmakers with recent close contacts with President Donald Trump announced Monday that they were...

Mar 10, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

Investors, analysts see market turmoil and recession as threat to Trump re-election bid

[WASHINGTON] With the US markets in turmoil due to coronavirus-driven recession fears and plunging oil prices,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.