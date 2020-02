Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed down for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday with investors eyeing the impact of the new virus outbreak on major global companies.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.40 per cent, or 329.44 points, to 23,193.80 in thin trade because of a market holiday in the US.

The broader Topix index was down 1.31 per cent, or 22.06 points, to 1,665.71.

AFP