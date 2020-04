Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei Index dipped nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday on geopolitical risk fears following an unconfirmed report that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was being treated after surgery.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.97 per cent, or 388.34 points, to close at 19,280.78, while the broader Topix Index was down 1.15 per cent, or 16.52 points, to 1,415.89.

AFP