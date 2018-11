[TOKYO] Tokyo's Nikkei index dropped more than three per cent shortly after the open on Tuesday, with investors discouraged by a plunge in US shares on fears over demand in the tech sector.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 3.47 per cent, or 771.92 points, at 21,497.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 3.06 per cent or 51.09 points at 1,620.86.

AFP