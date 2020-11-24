You are here
Tokyo: Nikkei ends up 2.5% as Biden gets transition help
[TOKYO] Tokyo's Nikkei index closed up 2.50 per cent on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump dropped opposition to government aid for Joe Biden's transition team, with markets also buoyed by new vaccine news.
The Nikkei 225 index rose 638.22 points to close at 26,165.59, playing catch-up after a long weekend with surges in other markets.
The broader Topix index added 2.03 per cent, or 35.01 points, to 1,762.40.
AFP
