Tokyo: Nikkei ends year with swift recovery

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed lower on Monday but ended 2019 with a swift recovery from the previous year on hopes for progress in US-China trade talks.

The bellwether index jumped 18.2 per cent from a year earlier to end at 23,656.62 points after a 12 per cent loss the previous year.

The broader Topix index was up 15.2 per cent in 2019 at 1,721.36 points.

On Monday alone, the Nikkei lost 0.76 per cent and the Topix fell 0.68 per cent as investors cashed in ahead of the New Year holidays.

