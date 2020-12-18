Tokyo: Nikkei index closes lower

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed lower on Friday in cautious trade as worries over a rise in new coronavirus cases in Japan continued to weigh on the market.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.16 per cent, or 43.28 points, at 26,763.39 while the broader Topix index edged...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes