Tokyo: Nikkei index closes lower

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 2:34 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed lower on Friday in cautious trade as worries over a rise in new coronavirus cases in Japan continued to weigh on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.16 per cent, or 43.28 points, at 26,763.39 while the broader Topix index edged...

Dec 18, 2020 02:29 PM
Government & Economy

Japan to develop longer-range anti-ship missiles as China pressure mounts

[TOKYO] Japan on Friday said it will develop new "stand-off" anti-ship missiles that can target warships at greater...

Dec 18, 2020 02:11 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower as Covid-19 restrictions return

[SYDNEY] Australian shares fell more than 1 per cent on Friday, their most so far in December, as a new coronavirus...

Dec 18, 2020 02:02 PM
SME

Singapore increasing checks on F&B outlets' Covid-19 measures during festive period

GOVERNMENT agencies will be stepping up their enforcement checks at food and beverage (F&B) outlets in Singapore...

Dec 18, 2020 01:39 PM
Government & Economy

ESM Goh Chok Tong has cancer surgery, will undergo four weeks of radiotherapy

[SINGAPORE] Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong will be undergoing four weeks of radiotherapy following the...

Dec 18, 2020 01:20 PM
Garage

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

[MILAN] Fashion label Gucci will open two flagship stores on Alibaba's online luxury shopping platform, underscoring...

