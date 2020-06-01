You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei index edges up at open

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 8:18 AM

Tokyo's key Nikkei index edged up at the open on Monday, as investors looked for clues about the direction of the day's trade following a mixed close in New York.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.10 per cent or 22.65 points at 21,900.54 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.05 per cent or 0.76 points at 1,562.91.

