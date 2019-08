Tokyo stocks opened nearly three per cent down on Tuesday after Wall Street suffered the worst session of the year on worries about an escalating US-China trade war.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 2.94 per cent or 609.00 points to 20,111.29 in the first few minutes while the broader Topix index was down 2.87 per cent or 43.24 points at 1,462.64.

AFP