Tokyo: Nikkei index open higher on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened higher on Thursday after US high-tech shares rebounded following two days of declines on enthusiasm over prospects for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.60 per cent or 152.85 points at 25,502.45 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.07 per cent or 1.20 points to 1,727.87.

AFP