Tokyo: Nikkei index open lower on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened lower on Thursday with hopes for vaccines to tackle the new coronavirus offset by profit-taking.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.18 per cent or 47.46 points to 26,753.52 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.10 per cent or 1.71 points at 1,775.68.

