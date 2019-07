[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened slightly higher on Tuesday in cautious trade as corporate earnings announcements begin and ahead of key global events including the IMF's economic report.

The Nikkei 225 index was up 0.24 per cent or 52.58 points at 21,482.67, while the broader Topix index was down 0.27 per cent or 4.17 points at 1,564.57.

AFP