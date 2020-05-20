Tokyo: Nikkei index opens slightly higher on Wednesday

Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened slightly higher on Wednesday following three days of rallies and after US shares retreated on warnings about lingering economic risks from the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.27 per cent or 54.65 points at 20,488.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.02 per cent or 0.30 points to 1,485.75.

