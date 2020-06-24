Tokyo: Nikkei index opens slightly higher on Wednesday

Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened modestly higher on Wednesday as a higher yen against the dollar and profit-taking offset support from rallies on Wall Street.

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened modestly higher on Wednesday as a higher yen against the dollar and profit-taking offset support from rallies on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.26 per cent or 59.21 points at 22,608.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.09 per cent or 1.36 points to 1,585.78.

AFP