You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei index opens slightly higher on Wednesday

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 8:20 AM

nz_nikkei_240636.jpg
Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened modestly higher on Wednesday as a higher yen against the dollar and profit-taking offset support from rallies on Wall Street.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened modestly higher on Wednesday as a higher yen against the dollar and profit-taking offset support from rallies on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.26 per cent or 59.21 points at 22,608.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.09 per cent or 1.36 points to 1,585.78.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 08:36 AM
Government & Economy

GE2020: Lee Hsien Yang joins Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party

[SINGAPORE] Mr Lee Hsien Yang, estranged brother of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has joined Dr Tan...

Jun 24, 2020 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan has sufficient schemes to respond to pandemic: June meeting summary

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan has laid out sufficient schemes to respond to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic...

Jun 24, 2020 08:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

US energy laggards still not Paris compliant: analysis

[PARIS] US-based oil and gas majors are lagging well behind their European counterparts when it comes to plans for...

Jun 24, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Finland to open up for some European leisure travellers

[HELSINKI] The Finnish government announced plans on Tuesday to scrap a 14-day quarantine period for leisure...

Jun 24, 2020 07:01 AM
Transport

Ukraine airline official suspended after dead puppies found on plane

[KIEV] Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) said Tuesday that it has opened an investigation and suspended a senior...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.