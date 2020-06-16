Tokyo: Nikkei index soars more than 3% at open

Tokyo's key Nikkei index soared more than 3.00 per cent at the open on Tuesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street with attention also on an upcoming Bank of Japan policy decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 3.03 per cent or 651.82 points at 22,182.77 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 2.48 per cent or 38.00 points to 1,568.78.

AFP