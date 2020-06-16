You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei index soars more than 3% at open

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 8:25 AM

nz_nikkei_160632.jpg
Tokyo's key Nikkei index soared more than 3.00 per cent at the open on Tuesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street with attention also on an upcoming Bank of Japan policy decision.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index soared more than 3.00 per cent at the open on Tuesday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street with attention also on an upcoming Bank of Japan policy decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 3.03 per cent or 651.82 points at 22,182.77 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 2.48 per cent or 38.00 points to 1,568.78.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 16, 2020 08:32 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand receives Singapore's first SORA-based loan from OCBC

OCBC Bank and CapitaLand have inked Singapore’s inaugural loan facility agreement referencing the Singapore...

Jun 16, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

Defence alleges abuse of process in Canada arrest of Huawei executive

[VANCOUVER] Lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on Monday accused Canadian police and border agents, in...

Jun 16, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

New York police to disband plain-clothes unit

[NEW YORK] America's largest police force, the NYPD, is to disband its plain-clothes anti-crime unit, its...

Jun 16, 2020 07:02 AM
Energy & Commodities

UAE says low oil price unsustaible, warns of shocks

[DUBAI] UAE Energy Minister Suheil al-Mazrouei said on Monday current low oil and gas prices are unsustainable and...

Jun 16, 2020 06:58 AM
Energy & Commodities

Defying Trump, Iran aims to keep offloading petrol glut to Venezuela

[LONDON] Iran could send two to three cargoes a month in regular petrol sales to ally Venezuela, sources say,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.