[TOKYO] Toyko's key Nikkei index opened down three per cent on Tuesday, extending global plunges as interest rate cuts and fresh stimulus by central banks failed to dampen fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 3.02 per cent or 513.88 points to 16,528.11 minutes after the open, while the broader Topix index was down 2.66 per cent or 32.94 points at 1,203.40.

AFP