[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index dropped more than 2 per cent at the open on Monday on concerns over the potential impact of a new coronavirus that has killed 80 people in China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 2.04 per cent or 486.13 points to 23,341.05 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.84 per cent or 31.77 points to 1,698.67.

AFP