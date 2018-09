[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened flat on Tuesday as investors looked for direction after the US market was closed for the Labour Day holiday.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 0.01 per cent or 1.18 points at 22,706.20 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.10 per cent or 1.77 points at 1,718.54.

AFP