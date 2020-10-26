You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei opens higher on Monday

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 8:21 AM

Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened marginally higher on Monday in cautious trade after a mixed Wall Street close, with eyes on the fate of the US stimulus and the presidential election.
The Nikkei 225 index was up 0.13 per cent, or 30.74 points, at 23,547.33 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up just 0.02 per cent, or 0.25 points, at 1,625.57 after hovering between negative and positive territory at the open.

