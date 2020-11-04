You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei opens more than 1.5% up as US votes for president

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 8:19 AM

rk_nikkei_041120.jpg
Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened more than 1.5 per cent higher on Wednesday, tracking rises on US markets a day earlier, as polls began closing in the US presidential vote.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened more than 1.5 per cent higher on Wednesday, tracking rises on US markets a day earlier, as polls began closing in the US presidential vote.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.53 per cent or 355.34 points at 23,650.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.17 per cent or 18.84 points to 1,626.79.

AFP

