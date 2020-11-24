You are here

Tokyo: Nikkei opens sharply up after Trump agrees to transition aid

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 8:22 AM

Tokyo shares opened higher on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said he no longer opposed government aid for Joe Biden's transition team, with markets also buoyed by new vaccine news.
[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said he no longer opposed government aid for Joe Biden's transition team, with markets also buoyed by new vaccine news.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.91 per cent or 486.82 points to 26,014.19 in early trade, playing catch-up after a long weekend with surges in other markets. The broader Topix index added 2.00 per cent or 34.51 points to 1,761.90.

